Pirates drop anchor in Giggleswick to welcome the great British summer

This will include an outdoor version of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance at The Richard Whiteley Theatre in Giggleswick this summer.

This will be the first time Illyria has entertained audiences at The Richard Whiteley Theatre.

Artistic director Oliver Gray said: “Over the last thirty years, we have performed top-notch outdoor theatre to over a million people across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Illyria Outdoor Theatre perform The Pirates of Penzance at the The Richard Whiteley Theatre in Giggleswick this summer.

“It’s a great chance for everyone to come together, enjoy the British summertime and be entertained.”

The Richard Whiteley Theatre is pleased to be part of Illyria’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Theatre manager, Mike Offland said: “After a challenging few years for venues, we’re inviting as many people as possible to join us from across the dales this summer.

“Whoever you are, a show like The Pirates of Penzance is a fantastic event for your calendar. It’s funny, raucous, and the music is beautiful. A much-needed break from the challenges we’ve all been facing and in a Jubilee year, what could be more British than some Gilbert and Sullivan alongside a picnic!”.”

Performed by a six-strong cast, with specially-orchestrated nautical accompaniment, The Pirates of Penzance gets the complete Illyria treatment.

Despite the reduction in scale not a single word from WS Gilbert’s libretto is cut, nor a single note or harmony from Sir Arthur Sullivan’s score unsung.

The event at The Richard Whiteley Theatre will take place on bank holiday Monday August 29 at 7pm (gates open 6pm).