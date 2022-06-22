Morecambe's Platform venue announces summer season of live shows

The line-up features incredible artists including ‘the best big band in the land’, The Syd Lawrence Orchestra, on Saturday July 23, followed by British rock band, The Men They Couldn’t Hang, fusing folk and punk, on Saturday July 30.

Comedy veteran Roy Chubby Brown will return to the venue on Friday August 19 for those aged 18 and above, with Irish country music star Dominic Kirwan taking to the stage on Saturday August 20, performing his biggest hits alongside classic Irish favourites.

For families, Theatre Rotto will bring their fascinating multimedia puppet show Mysterrasaur to town on Wednesday August 24 at 2pm. This fun and fact-filled story, centres on recent fossil finds on the south coast cliffs, which suggest a new creature may have been unearthed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Men They Couldn't Hang.

Music fans will enjoy an array of authentic tributes to some of the biggest musical icons of all time including: Oye Santana on Friday 1 July, The Simon and Garfunkel Story on Saturday July 2, The Sound of Springsteen on Friday July 15 and The American Four Tops on Friday July 22.

Country music fans will love Country Superstars on Friday July 29, featuring tributes to the likes of Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and many more.

Pop Divas! will cater to younger audiences with tributes to the best female pop stars including Little Mix, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Jojo Siwa, to name a few.

For the full line-up and details, visit here