Morecambe Fringe Festival hots up as heatwave hits the town

Entertainers from across the country head to Morecambe.

At the Playhouse on Yorkshire Street Thursday from 7pm is comedy poetry duo Chalk'n'Cheeze.

Local writers group The Nib Crib show voices from the community.

Matt Panesh performs "The Bo Jo Show" at Morecambe Fringe Festival.

And the West End Players' "Make your fringe show" workshop attendees Alex Blaine and Helen Dickinson share their work in a double header.

Friday sees Ex-Lancaster Grammar Schoolboy comedian Robin Boot with his show Punaway Train at Johnny's Warehouse and Bar on Marine Road at 7pm.

BBC New Comedy award nominee Adam Flood brings his new show Clayhead and Richard Pulsford, the UK Pun Championships Winner 2022 closes the night.

Saturday starts at the Playhouse with kids show School's out comedy club at 1pm: bring your children along and let them be the star of the show. Nominated best Kids show at the Leicester Comedy Festival. Ages 5+

Bolton Poet David Lee Morgan shares some words at Morecambe Fringe Festival.

Comedian Paddy Young from TV's Random Acts and Timewasters stops by at 2.15pm before heading up to Edinburgh.

4pm Actor John D. Slater reflects on 50 fun filled years treading the boards in An Actors Life for Me.

5.15pm The Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialist's return with new show Electric Boogaloo. Expect poetic punchiness and satire.

7pm. Comedian Stella Graham returns with her new show.

8.15pm Winner of "Morecambe Fringe 2019 Best Show" Comedian Chris Kehoe entertains with more surreal humour and ramblings.

At 9.30pm in a change to the programme Bolton Poet David Lee Morgan shares some words and Matt Panesh performs "The Bo Jo Show" in which the Nations favourite clown tackles a Virus from the East and a Russian Spy in Parliament.

Sunday

11.30am at the Playhouse. Annabel Lee's Midbender is a guided meditation and ASMR relaxation with a touch of scream therapy.

At 4pm John D. Slater returns with King Lear's Fool's Tale, a look at the Shakespeare play through the fool's eyes.

5.15pm surreal comedian Grant Curnow returns previewing his Edinburgh show.

8.15pm Larknado comedy duo with stand-up, sketch comedy, a monkey and a failed kids TV entertainer.