Lancaster's The Dukes works with schoolchildren to take over city centre with The Jungle Book trail

This year The Jungle Book runs from Friday July 22– Sunday August 28.

The city centre trail takeover, which is supported by this year's sponsors Lancaster BID, runs until August 22.

The trail sees Jungle Book-themed puppets created by local school children takeover the storefronts of both local and national businesses to create a city centre trail which includes ten locations.

Children from local schools took part in The Jungle Book trail in Lancaster city centre.

At each location trail adventurers will find lots of jungle creatures and characters, with one lucky adventurer winning a family ticket to this year's park show.

The promenade production The Jungle Book will be performed Tuesdays-Sundays at 7.15pm, and will see audiences guided through a transformed Williamson Park where audiences travel across locations within the park as they follow the story.