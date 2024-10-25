Lancaster outdoor play named among finalists in Lancashire Tourism Awards
Following a year of spectacular and thrilling events in Lancashire, Marketing Lancashire announced the finalists for Best Small Event and Best Large Event of 2024, as part of the annual awards.
The list showcases the enormous range and appeal of events taking place in Lancashire over the course of a year; attracting visitors throughout the seasons and making a significant contribution to the local visitor economy.
And on the list of the Small Event (under 15,000 visitors) category is the Dukes Park Show – which this year was Alice in Wonderland.
The finalists in the events categories will now be interviewed, along with the other finalists already named in the competition, by a judging panel of tourism, leisure and industry-related experts.
All the winners will be announced at the Lancashire Tourism Awards ceremony in February next year.
They are up against the Autumn Steam Gala at Ribble Steam Railway & Museum, Preston; Burnley Canal Festival; Chorley Flower Show; Folk, Roots & Maritime Festival, Lytham; Spot On Festival, Poulton-le-Fylde; and
Thornton Rocks, Thornton in Craven.
The Large Event (more than 15,000 visitors) finalists are: Affinity Summer of Fun, Fleetwood; Blackpool Dance Festival; Lytham 1940s Weekend; National Festival of Making, Blackburn; Santa Specials at East Lancashire Railway, Rawtenstall; and The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival, Colne.
Vikki Harris, partnerships and marketing director of Marketing Lancashire, said: “Whatever the season, events help to grow Lancashire as an attractive year-round destination for visitors, and together make a significant contribution to the sustainability of Lancashire’s visitor economy businesses.
"This year, we’ve had more applications than ever and our judges certainly have a task ahead of them, deciding on the winners.
“From unique and large festivals to smaller scale fairs and shows, the county has something for everyone and welcomes audiences and participants from far and wide.
"Those visitors will often book overnight accommodation, visit other attractions and enjoy pubs and restaurants while in the area, bringing much needed footfall and visitor spend to tourism and hospitality businesses that could otherwise have been much quieter.”