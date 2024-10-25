Lancaster outdoor play named among finalists in Lancashire Tourism Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster’s popular park show has been named among the finalists of the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a year of spectacular and thrilling events in Lancashire, Marketing Lancashire announced the finalists for Best Small Event and Best Large Event of 2024, as part of the annual awards.

The list showcases the enormous range and appeal of events taking place in Lancashire over the course of a year; attracting visitors throughout the seasons and making a significant contribution to the local visitor economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on the list of the Small Event (under 15,000 visitors) category is the Dukes Park Show – which this year was Alice in Wonderland.

The Dukes play this summer was Alice in Wonderland. Photo by Gabi Dawkins

The finalists in the events categories will now be interviewed, along with the other finalists already named in the competition, by a judging panel of tourism, leisure and industry-related experts.

All the winners will be announced at the Lancashire Tourism Awards ceremony in February next year.

They are up against the Autumn Steam Gala at Ribble Steam Railway & Museum, Preston; Burnley Canal Festival; Chorley Flower Show; Folk, Roots & Maritime Festival, Lytham; Spot On Festival, Poulton-le-Fylde; and

Thornton Rocks, Thornton in Craven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Large Event (more than 15,000 visitors) finalists are: Affinity Summer of Fun, Fleetwood; Blackpool Dance Festival; Lytham 1940s Weekend; National Festival of Making, Blackburn; Santa Specials at East Lancashire Railway, Rawtenstall; and The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival, Colne.

Vikki Harris, partnerships and marketing director of Marketing Lancashire, said: “Whatever the season, events help to grow Lancashire as an attractive year-round destination for visitors, and together make a significant contribution to the sustainability of Lancashire’s visitor economy businesses.

"This year, we’ve had more applications than ever and our judges certainly have a task ahead of them, deciding on the winners.

“From unique and large festivals to smaller scale fairs and shows, the county has something for everyone and welcomes audiences and participants from far and wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those visitors will often book overnight accommodation, visit other attractions and enjoy pubs and restaurants while in the area, bringing much needed footfall and visitor spend to tourism and hospitality businesses that could otherwise have been much quieter.”