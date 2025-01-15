Lancaster Girls' Grammar School students to take to the stage with Disney production

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 15th Jan 2025, 10:37 GMT
Hot on the heels of the sell-out production of Chicago last February, Lancaster Girls' Grammar School are continuing their rich musical theatre tradition as they are set to stage a four-night run of Disney's Beauty and the Beast,

Performances will take place from Wednesday January 22 to Saturday January 25 at the Dukes Theatre in Lancaster.

This all-female production features a cast of more than 50 LGGS students, as well as a 19-piece orchestra, spectacular costumes and a dazzling set design.

Join the cast as they transport you to provincial France and the magical castle, through the classic Alan Menken songs such as Belle, Be our Guest and Beauty and the Beast.

LGGS students (from left) Amelia Hayes-Picton as Belle, Shaelynn Feruzi as Gaston, and Alessia Giudici as the Beast.LGGS students (from left) Amelia Hayes-Picton as Belle, Shaelynn Feruzi as Gaston, and Alessia Giudici as the Beast.
LGGS students (from left) Amelia Hayes-Picton as Belle, Shaelynn Feruzi as Gaston, and Alessia Giudici as the Beast.

This is one of the school’s most ambition projects to date and they are delighted, once again, to be working alongside the team at the Dukes Theatre.

Tickets are available from the Dukes box office or online via https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/beauty-and-the-beast

