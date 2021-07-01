Lancaster Footlights present two one-act plays at Lancaster Grand theatre

They both involve challenges to the survival of the Little Grimley Dramatic Society and are comedies, involving the decisions to firstly put on a show involving a sizzling, saucy comedy and the second to put on an award-winning musical to compete with a newly-formed rival society.

Could this finally spell the end of the society? Don’t be so sure. It’s never over ……..until the Fat Lady sings!

Two one-act plays in Little Grimley is at Lancaster Grand theatre on Thursday, July 8, and Friday, July 9, at 7.30pm.

Lancaster Grand theatre, a view of the auditorium from the stage.