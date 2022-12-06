‘Bells’ was first televised in 1989 and is the story that introduced the Elizabethan Edmund Blackadder, Baldrick, Percy and ‘Bob’, not to mention the flamboyantly larger

than life Lord Flashheart.

‘Money’ sees Blackadder on his uppers, ducking and diving around the court to evade the baby-eating Bishop of Bath and Wells.

Lancaster Footlights bring Black Adder II to Lancaster Grand in 2023.

‘Beer’ is the third and final instalment in which Blackadder tries, not entirely successfully, to schmooze an inheritance from the puritan Lord and Lady Whiteadder whilst hosting a great booze up in the next room.

Tickets are already on sale from the Lancaster Grand Theatre, online and via the box office on 01524 64695.

The show takes place in March 2023.