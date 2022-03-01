Lancaster Dukes Cinema cancels Bolshoi Ballet screening in wake of Ukraine invasion

A statement from The Dukes on their Facebook page said: "In the light of the disturbing events in Ukraine, we have taken the decision to cancel the screening of Bolshoi: Swan Lake on Sunday March 6.

"We understand that this decision will disappoint some audiences and for that, we apologise but we felt we could not go ahead under the circumstances.

"We recognise these are the actions of the Russian Government, not the people!

"All audiences who have booked tickets will be issued with a credit on their account and will be contacted by our Box Office Team.

"The screening has been replaced by Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake