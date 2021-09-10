Lady Boys of Bangkok head to Lancaster Grand theatre in October
After celebrating the return of live events and 23 years at the world-famous Edinburgh Festival, the Ladyboys of Bangkok are heading out on their theatre tour this autumn that will be coming to Lancaster Grand theatre on Tuesday, October 19.
xpect 16 of the world’s most glamorous showgirls (who just happen to be men !)in a glitzy theatrical comedy-filled 90-minute cabaret show with more than 400 costumes recreating everyone’s favourite party songs and iconic pop performances. The theatre tour brings this large scale production so local theatres can experience the world-famous production The Lady Boys Of Bangkok.
Tickets for the performance that starts at 7.30pm on October 19 cost £24/£22 conc. Call 01524 64695.