Ladies bare all for LADOS Calendar Girls show at Lancaster Grand

The story behind the show is now well known throughout the world and it has a great musical score.

There was no shortage of ladies offering to bare all to bring this show to the Lancaster stage. Past leading lady, Jess Turton, now a professional photographer, returned to do a photoshoot with the ladies and what followed was a real bonding session.

Amongst the men who are in the show is our very own Gary Barlow - James Shields - who was recently seen on ITV's show Starstruck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calendar Girls the musical comes to Lancaster Grand in May. Photo by Jess Turton, (J Turton Photography)

In this production James will be playing the role Denis, husband of one of the 'girls', where he will be perfecting his golf swing! James is delighted to be on stage in this musical as his hero from childhood is, as most people know, Gary Barlow.

LADOS is supporting CancerCare, a local charity, who support patients with all cancers, including blood cancer which is at the heart of this true story. Bucket collections will be done at each performance and it is intended that the Wednesday will be seen as a Gala Performance with a raffle and sale of crocheted sunflowers, made by the ladies from CancerCare with all proceeds going to CancerCare. LADOS will arrange cake sales at the rehearsals to raise funds for the charity.