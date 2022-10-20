This will be their first live show since 2019 and they are all more than excited to be part of real theatre again.

The kids range in age from eight to 16 and after the lockdown and restrictions of Covid-19, they are delighted to be amongst friends, learning how to put a show on together.

They are dancing, singing and having fun – and they learn their lines quicker than most adults.

Some of the kids from The Courthouse Kids Theatre in Settle in rehearsal this week for their performance of Bugsy Malone.

So get your tickets now and give all your support to the Courthouse Kids Theatre.

Tickets cost £12 balcony all seats, £10 adult stalls, £7.50 child, family stalls only 2A AND 2C £30.

Tickets are on sale now at the Victoria Hall, Settle box office between 10am-2pm Monday to Friday, or online here.