“It was really interesting and really funny…inappropriately so, but it was really good. We found it really informative hearing the psychology behind serial killers and the evil that lives among us,” said one viewer.

Fans of Emma’s YouTube channel are familiar with her sarcasm - which was ramped up for this highly engaging live talk.

The Queen Of True Crime took a deep dive into some of the most macabre murders and malevolent minds, analysing tapes that made for uncomfortable listening.

Emma Kenny's The Serial Killer Next Door tour at Blackpool Grand

Advertisement Hide Ad

And her injection of graveside humour offered light relief.

“If there’s one thing all serial killers have in common, it’s that they all have terrible hair,” she observed during a clip of Richard Ramirez’ FBI interview.

Tell-tale signs of a predator were made relatable through mock Tinder profiles of a ‘charming and educated’ organised offender, and disorganised ‘weird loner’ - both based on infamous wrong ‘uns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They blend in so well…and to hammer home her point she read a chilling quote from a serial killer’s neighbour; “If it was a dark night and I was scared I would get him to walk me home”.

But psychopaths aren’t all killers. They’re more likely to be workplace bullies, toxic partners or world leaders, out to get their own way. Some are women - another myth debunked.

“I think I nearly married a psychopath. She ran off with her wedding singer so I pity him. It makes me think twice about my last relationship as well. [Emma] talks a lot of sense. It was brilliant,” said an audience member.

The expert commentator packed her show with gruesome details and harrowing footage, while always being respectful of victims. Emma speaks with empathy, passion and authority on a subject that can easily be made to look tacky on TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad