Get involved in Morecambe Fringe Festival of comedy theatre, poetry and cabaret

The festival is a spoken word, theatre, poetry, cabaret and comedy festival based in the West End of Morecambe.

Co-founder Matt Panesh said: "We've grown 625% over five years, from sixteen shows to over a hundred; from two days to three weeks; from three venues to eight across the whole town.

"Our registrations for our fifth festival opened proper last week. we've just passed our fifty show mark for this years fifth Morecambe Fringe. We fully expect over a hundred.

Matt Panesh performing at a previous Morecambe Fringe Festival. Picture: My I photography.

"If the festival continues to grow as predicted, by the time Eden opens we'll be the third largest in the Country, after Edinburgh and Brighton.

"After, who knows? And none of the growth is forced. It's all grassroots organic, and a wonderful, affordable, exciting cultural event for the town and offer for the region."

If you're based in Morecambe and interested in performing, our Make Your Fringe Show drop in workshops start on Tuesday February 22, 7pm until 9pm at the West End Playhouse.

Everyone is warm, friendly, and supportive, with a nurturing environment working with professionals and each other.