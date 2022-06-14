Forties fundraiser entertains Lancaster shoppers

Members of Three Left Feet sang wartime songs outside Lancaster’s FirstLight Trust café to fundraise for the charity and to promote their forthcoming production of Twelfth Night which is set during World War Two.

"We had a wonderful day entertaining shoppers with Forties tunes from our production of Twelfth Night and want to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated to FirstLight Trust,” said Elspeth Dale, the company’s creative producer and co-director.

“If you loved what you heard at the fundraiser, you certainly won't want to miss the interval performance at Twelfth Night."

Some of the Three Left Feet company who performed and collected for the First Light Trust at the weekend.

Shakespeare’s playful romcom will be performed in Williamson Park’s Dell from June 23-25 which is Armed Forces Day.

Set in 1942, it will be accompanied with live music including a performance by the Aguecheek Sisters, a Shakespearian take on the Andrews Sisters.

Tickets for the 7pm performances are priced £12 for adults and £10 for children/students.

Bookings can be made directly with The Dukes which is supporting the production. Phone the Box Office on 01524 598500 or visit here

For more information, visit www.threeleftfeet.co.uk and social media @threeleftfeetuk.

Three Left Feet are a Lancaster-based theatre company launched in 2019.