Fireman Sam is heading to Lancaster Grand Theatre

Fireman Sam saves the circus, a spectacular live show for the whole family, comes to Lancaster Grand.

By Michelle Blade
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:30 pm

When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus.

But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger. Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus?

Join Sam, Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman in an all singing, dancing, action-packed show.

You can become a fire-fighter cadet and then watch the magic of the circus. So, come along to Pontypandy and watch the adventures unfold!

Fireman Sam saves the circus is at Lancaster Grand on Sunday, August 28 at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Tickets for each performance cost £60 (Family), Standard £16.50, child under 16 £15.50.

Tickets can be bought by calling the box office on 01524 64695 or visiting here