Fireman Sam is heading to Lancaster Grand Theatre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus.

But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger. Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus?

Join Sam, Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman in an all singing, dancing, action-packed show.

Fireman Sam comes to Lancaster Grand Theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can become a fire-fighter cadet and then watch the magic of the circus. So, come along to Pontypandy and watch the adventures unfold!

Fireman Sam saves the circus is at Lancaster Grand on Sunday, August 28 at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Tickets for each performance cost £60 (Family), Standard £16.50, child under 16 £15.50.