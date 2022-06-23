Exciting new play comes to Lancaster's The Dukes this weekend

Blood Harmony is highlighted as one of the best new pieces of work this year.
Blood Harmony, which means the unique and beautiful sound created when siblings sing together shares the story of a fractured trio of sisters, pulled back together with
news that turns their worlds upside down.
Tensions from the past and worries about the future leave them feeling paralysed.
When it feels like your world has come to a stop, how do you find a way to keep moving forward?
Music by The Staves will be woven through the show with exclusive new arrangements by Kate Marlais (Enter Achilles, Fatherland) sung live by the talented cast of three
women.
The band have also created an original song exclusively for this unique production.
Call The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit here