Exciting new play comes to Lancaster's The Dukes this weekend

Blood Harmony is highlighted as one of the best new pieces of work this year.

Blood Harmony, which means the unique and beautiful sound created when siblings sing together shares the story of a fractured trio of sisters, pulled back together with

news that turns their worlds upside down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of Blood Harmony in rehearsals.

Tensions from the past and worries about the future leave them feeling paralysed.

When it feels like your world has come to a stop, how do you find a way to keep moving forward?

Music by The Staves will be woven through the show with exclusive new arrangements by Kate Marlais (Enter Achilles, Fatherland) sung live by the talented cast of three

women.

The band have also created an original song exclusively for this unique production.