Enjoy some al fresco Shakespeare at Leighton Hall near Carnforth

The perfect match of top-rated al fresco theatre and elegant historic surroundings, acclaimed Shakespearean touring theatre company ‘The Festival Players’ will be performing audience favourite, ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’.

Featuring an all-male cast, exactly as it would have been in Shakespeare’s day, Leighton’s fragrant walled garden will ring with laughter, drama, lightening costume changes, original live music, star-crossed lovers, and more than a sprinkling of fairy dust.

Home to the Gillow Reynolds family, the quintessentially English estate has provided the perfect backdrop for the Festival Players’ sell-out performances for over 20 years.

A Midsummer Night's Dream will be performed outside at Leighton Hall near Carnforth.

While picnicking visitors can relax in the evening air with a glass of something chilled, the twists and turns of the lively plot will leave the actors, singers and musicians little time to draw breath.

Suzie Reynolds, owner of Leighton Hall, said: “We love welcoming theatre audiences of all ages to see Leighton Hall ‘out of hours’ in a different light for these truly unique outdoor productions.”

Gates and gardens open at 6pm, with guests invited to bring a picnic, and even a bottle of fizz, ready for the play to start at 7.30pm.

Rain or shine, the great British weather always adds to the atmosphere, so guests are encouraged to bring warm clothing and something to sit on, in order to stay comfortable throughout the evening.

