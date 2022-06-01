Crown Ballet presents Swan Lake at Lancaster Grand

Swan Lake is one of Tchaikovsky’s best works, featuring some of ballet’s most memorable music and breath-taking dance.

Swan Lake is a tale of two young women, Odette and Odilie, who resemble each other so strikingly one can easily be mistaken for the other.

It is the compelling legend of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swan Lake will be performed by the Crown Ballet at Lancaster Grand in October.

Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting.

When one of the swans turns into a beautiful young woman, he is instantly captivated – will his love prove strong enough to break the evil spell that she is under?

There will be an afternoon matinee performance at 2.30pm and an evening performance at 7.30pm on Sunday October 30.