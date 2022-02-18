Critically-acclaimed one-man show comes to The Dukes in Lancaster in March

In this brutally honest auto-biographical solo-show, writer Majid Mehdizadeh (AKA actor Luke Jerdy) traces the origin of his own personal struggles with anger and probes the unspoken anxieties, desires, and fantasies of male anger, inviting us to join him on his journey to a new modern ‘manhood’, as he battles with the invisible hierarchy that exists amongst men.

Directed by Adam Welsh (Dead Centre), Y’Mam (which stands for Young Man’s Angry Movements) is an inspiring, uplifting story about love, appreciation and learning to let things go. Writer Majid Mehdizadeh said: “I’m so pleased that the show is resonating with people, particularly the young men I want to engage and inspire. Working closely with charities like Football Beyond Borders and Change Grow Live has been hugely rewarding - we’ve been able to get young men into the theatre who have never been before. Our message and aim is far-reaching, the sky is the limit with this show and what we can achieve with it.”