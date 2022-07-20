Concert for Ukraine at Lancaster Grand theatre

Come along to Lancaster Grand for a concert of live music and entertainment in support of families and friends from Ukraine.

By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 12:30 pm

In partnership with Lancaster and Morecambe City of Sanctuary and Lancashire County Council’s Refugee Integration Team, the concert, for all those who wish to support, will be a celebration, welcoming individuals and families displaced by the current conflict.

The following acts are confirmed for the concert: Amy Jo Clough; Batala; Chris Barker; Dandelion Train; Gabby Dams; Jay Diggins; Rival Shadows; The Mizzen Crew; Lancaster Red Rose AODS; Happy Feet.

City of Sanctuary Lancaster and Morecambe is a charity which supports asylum seekers and refugees living in the local area.

Amy-Jo Clough.

All proceeds from the concert will be donated to Lancaster and Morecambe City of Sanctuary.

Tickets are priced at £12.50 and the concert starts at 7.30pm on Friday, (July 22).

Call the box office tel: 01524 64695 or book online here

