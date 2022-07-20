Concert for Ukraine at Lancaster Grand theatre

In partnership with Lancaster and Morecambe City of Sanctuary and Lancashire County Council’s Refugee Integration Team, the concert, for all those who wish to support, will be a celebration, welcoming individuals and families displaced by the current conflict.

The following acts are confirmed for the concert: Amy Jo Clough; Batala; Chris Barker; Dandelion Train; Gabby Dams; Jay Diggins; Rival Shadows; The Mizzen Crew; Lancaster Red Rose AODS; Happy Feet.

City of Sanctuary Lancaster and Morecambe is a charity which supports asylum seekers and refugees living in the local area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy-Jo Clough.

All proceeds from the concert will be donated to Lancaster and Morecambe City of Sanctuary.

Tickets are priced at £12.50 and the concert starts at 7.30pm on Friday, (July 22).