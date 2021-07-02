Comedy Swan Song heads to The Dukes in Lancaster as part of a short northern tour

This revised version of Harvey’s play stars TV and stage actor Andrew Lancel (Coronation Street, Cilla: The Musical), is directed by BAFTA award-winning director Noreen Kershaw (Coronation Street, Our Girl) and produced by Bill Elms, Liverpool Theatre Festival’s artistic director.

Set in Liverpool in 1997, the show follows Dave Titswell, a gay, middle-aged English teacher. He has a crush, but life, love and work are never straightforward for Dave.

Will a school trip to the Lakes change things for the better, or make things decidedly worse?

Andrew Lancel plays Dave Titswell in Swan Song. Picture by Alan Humphries.

Swan Song was first staged at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1997, before transferring to Hampstead Theatre with award-winning comedy actress Rebecca Front in the lead role.

Beautiful Thing and Coronation Street writer Harvey adapted the play especially for Liverpool Theatre Festival for Andrew Lancel to play the solo role of Dave Titswell.

Producer and the artistic director of Liverpool Theatre Festival, Bill Elms said: “Swan Song is a funny, clever and inspiring production which opened the inaugural Liverpool Theatre Festival.

“Andrew Lancel, Jonathan Harvey, and Noreen Kershaw are an incredible blend of creative talent, and the play went down a storm in Liverpool.

“It is such a lovely piece that I approached Andrew and the team with the idea to tour.

“People are excited for the return of live theatre – and we’re excited to give them that experience back after such a long time with a really special production.”

There will be two opportunities to see Swan Song at The Dukes, when it plays a matinee and evening performance to socially-distanced audiences on Wednesday, July 7.

Tickets are priced at £13 and on sale via The Dukes’ website at www.dukeslancaster.org, with advanced booking required.

As the café-bar remains closed for the time being, bookers can also pre-order refreshments when purchasing a ticket.