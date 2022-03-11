The popular 80s play It Could Be Any One of Us, written by well-known British playwright Alan Ayckbourn, has beenadapted by Footlights to create a production which has multiple endings with different murderers, meaning each performance will be different to the last.Can you work out who the murderer is? Audiences are invited to play along throughout the show and make a guess at who they think is the prime suspect. The thrill of the mystery is accompanied by tongue-in-cheek humour and amusing scenarios set in a windswept country house during a storm.This interactive, cluedo-esque performance runs from Monday, March 14, to Saturday, March 19, andsurprisingly on the Friday, the cast will be playing the ‘wild card’ that means, not even the director will know who the murderer on the night will be until the actors play a certain card in acard game. Tickets from www.lancastergrand.co.uk or tel:01524 64695, Monday-Saturday, 10am-3pm.