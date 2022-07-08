Comedian Paul Smith heads to Lancaster Grand

Hitting theatres across the UK, Ireland and Europe the tour, fittingly titled ‘Joker’, is his biggest tour show to date in which the scouse funny man mixes his trade mark audience interaction with more hilarious true stories from his everyday life.

If you’ve seen Paul live before you’ll know to expect hysterics from the start.

Smith, who is best known for the many viral social media clips of his lightning quick audience interaction said: “I can’t wait to get started. The shows keep getting better and better every year and this one is coming together perfectly.”

Paul is due to visit Lancaster Grand Theatre on Wednesday September 14 at 7.30pm.