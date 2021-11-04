Comedian Omid Djalili is bringing back the good times to Lancaster Grand theatre

And it could not come soon enough for Djalili – after experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people and a drive-in gig where he witnessed an audience member get out his car, attach a hose pipe to his exhaust and feed it through the window; multi award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili is now where he belongs, on a stage and bringing back the Good Times.

Well-loved for his legendary stand-up shows, Djalili’s performances are famed for their piercing wit - with routines that range from the provocative to the silly. Djalili’s stand-up is always highly energetic, incredibly passionate and, above all, supremely entertaining.

With a career in comedy spanning across three decades, Djalili’s renowned performances on stage and screen have won him fans and accolades all over the world. In The Good Times Tour Djalili will wax lyrical about life, the universe, and the unfathomable world in which we find ourselves. A firm favourite at the Edinburgh Festival, Djalili’s stand-up awards include the Time Out Award for Best Stand Up and the EMMA Award.

Comedian Omid Djalili.

He’s also been a nominee for a Perrier Award and the South Bank Award. Djalili was also awarded a Best Actor award at the Turin Film Festival for his lead performance in The Infidel. His credits range from Hollywood to television, the West End stage to his critically acclaimed performance as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.

Djalili’s drama, Letter For The King was on Netflix and the second series of His Dark Materials aired on the BBC.

He is also the host of ITV quiz show Winning Combination, which aired in November 2020 .

“There’s something quite lived in about Iranian-British comedian Omid Djalili that gives him the

ability to tell jokes about subjects that would generally be off limits” – Daily Record .

“A hilarious combination of music, jokes and political satire … Djalili made a night full of cheer and cheese with such immense energy it was hard not to have a smile on your face for the entire night” – The New Yorker.