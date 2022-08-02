Caton schoolpupils fly high to Neverland for their summer musical

The children’s hard work over many weeks was evident to all who enjoyed their polished performances as they sang, acted and danced with enthusiasm and confidence.

The Darling family, pirates, wild warriors, Lost Boys, fairies, mermaids and, of course, a certain ticking (and luminous!) crocodile, all came together in this musical extravaganza and performed to packed audiences of parents, friends and the local community.

They even had a celebrity in the audience - MP Cat Smith who afterwards posted: “Really impressive school play tonight of Peter Pan - every single child should be really proud of themselves! Well done to all the adults who made it possible, it was brilliant!”

Children from Caton Primary School took part in a summer musical Peter Pan.

Headteacher, Gail Bowskill, said: “At Caton Primary School, we are passionate about the Performing Arts and we take our school productions very seriously.

“Pupils audition for the main parts and rehearse over a period of months at our drama club.

“Every child performs on stage once a year and we provide them with a fabulous stage, lights, microphones, costumes and scenery so that they can really shine up on that stage.

“We firmly believe that by learning to perform on a stage, our children develop important life skills such as teamwork, resilience, discipline and confidence, building the foundations for them to succeed in life.”

Children dressed as mermaids for their parts in the school summer musical Peter Pan.

Peter Pan is a fictional character created by Scottish novelist and playwright J. M. Barrie.

A free-spirited and mischievous young boy who can fly and never grows up, Peter Pan spends his never-ending childhood having adventures on the mythical island of Neverland as the leader of the Lost Boys.

Children dressed as pirates took part in the summer musical Peter Pan.

Children from Caton Primary School took part in their summer musical Peter Pan.