By The Waters Of Liverpool tour to visit Lancaster Grand theatre

Writer and co-producer Rob Fennah said: “When we launched By The Waters Of Liverpool last year the response was so overwhelming we were determined not to let the pandemic get the better of us.

“We have a mantra when things get tough, ‘don’t give up – don’t give in!’ By The Waters is not only returning to the stage in September, it is going to be bigger, bolder and more glorious than ever.”

Co-producer Bill Elms said: “With the vaccine roll-out going so well, we can now see the light at the end of a dark tunnel for the theatre industry and we just hope people will feel safe enough to come back in their droves, embracing theatre and live performance more than ever before.” The stellar cast featured star names from stage and screen, including Sian Reeves, Mark Moraghan, Parry Glasspool, Lucy Dixon, Eric Potts, Lynn Francis, Danny O’Brien, Roy Carruthers, and Chloe McDonald. By The Waters Of Liverpool opened on March 3, 2020, at the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton – just a few miles from the author’s birthplace in Hoylake.

Sian Reeves and Mark Moraghan as Mother and Father in By The Waters of Liverpool. Photo: Anthony Robling.

It was there a blue plaque was unveiled by actors Sian Reeves and Mark Moraghan to coincide with the opening of the tour which received a raft of 4-5-star reviews.

After an enforced 18-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tour will now continue to run from September, opening in Lytham, then visiting towns and cities across the UK.

By The Waters Of Liverpool is a period drama produced by the team that brought the smash hit Twopence To Cross The Mersey to the stage, written by Rob Fennah and directed by Gareth Tudor Price.

By The Waters Of Liverpool is set in the 1930s after Helen’s father went bankrupt during the Depression. Her family were forced to leave behind the nannies, servants and comfortable middle-class life in the South West of England. The Forrester’s chose Liverpool to rebuild their shattered lives, but they were in for a terrible shock.

Taken out of school to look after her young siblings, Helen is treated as an unpaid slave. So begins a bitter fight with her parents for the right to go out to work and make her own way in life.

But by 1939 and with Britain on the verge of war, Helen now aged 20, has still never been kissed by a man. But things start looking up for her when she meets a tall strong seaman and falls in love.

By The Waters of Liverpool visits Lancaster’s Grand Theatre on Monday, September 13 and Tuesday, September 14.