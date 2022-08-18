Brand new ground breaking performance space launches at The Dukes in Lancaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s now a stunning renovated church that showcases only the best work from up-and-coming performers who have performed at festivals such as The Edinburgh Fringe – the perfect chance to see some of the most revolutionary shows before they take the rest of the world by storm.

Previously a youth theatre Moor Space has now transformed into Lancaster’s most revolutionary 100-seat experience.

This is the chance to witness some of the brightest, most innovative, humorous events the UK has to offer in an intimate and exciting venue at a great price.

Learning to Fly - Moor Space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With only 100 seats available per performance, the audience is thrown into the centre of the dramatic world being created around them.

This Autumn season will see The Dukes commit to the promise of boundary-pushing performances by featuring work such as Angel, a hard-hitting show telling the true

story of the female sniper who left members of ISIS shaking with fear.

Carrying on with the theme of strong women, Female Gothic, by Rebecca Vaughan celebrates the creative, dark and gripping imagination of Victorian female authors who

supplied the world with some of the most haunting tales it's ever seen, creating an atmospheric evening of ghost storytelling.

Audiences can find themselves uplifted through anecdotal stories such as Learning To Fly, a heartwarming true story of young James Rowland befriending the old lady who lived in the scary house at the end of the street.