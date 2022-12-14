Beauty and the Beast ballet comes to Lancaster Grand
Join Ballet Theatre UK at Lancaster Grand with one of the most enchanting love stories of all time, “Beauty and the Beast”.
Inspired by the original tale, this production tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village.
When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster.
Little does she know that he is a Prince cursed by a magical Enchantress.
The curse set by the Enchantress is bound by a magical rose.
If the final petal falls all hope will be lost and he will remain a Beast forever.
Their feelings grow ever deeper as the clock ticks and petals continue to fall – will they confess their love for one another before it is too late?
Beauty and the Beast comes to Lancaster Grand on Sunday, January 15, 2pm and 7pm.
Tel: 01524 64695.