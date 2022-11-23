It’s packed with eye-popping choreography, from a vibrant cast that fills the stage with colour.

Kevin Clifton (ex Strictly Come Dancing) and Maisie Smith (formerly Tiffany in Eastenders) make a gorgeous partnership and sparks fly with their onstage chemistry.

Surprisingly it’s Maisie’s first musical theatre role, and she’s a natural as Fran, the shy and downtrodden novice who transforms into a fearless flamenco queen.

Strictly Ballroom

She strikes an unlikely romance and partnership with Scott Hastings – a competitive dancer who is desperately tired of the rules and restrictions of the ballroom.

It’s jam packed with music, including some familiar hits (Time After Time, Perhaps Perhaps), but also a host of musical theatre songs that have been penned especially for this production.

A highlight is the frantic and fun ‘New Steps’, and the hypnotic ‘Strictly Ballroom’ theme – done to a dazzling synchronised waltz.

Strictly Ballroom

The ‘grown-up’ characters, like Shirley the overbearing mum (Nikki Belsher), and dance federation boss Barry Fife (Gary Davis), do far less dancing but have bold personalities that you love to hate.

With hot Latin routines and an absolutely sensational paso doble by Jose Aguido, Craig Revel Horwood and Jason Gilkinson have pulled out all the stops with the choreography.

This glamorous West End production was a hit on opening night and you can see it at Blackpool Opera House until Nov 26, 2022.

For tickets and information visit https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/strictly-ballroom-the-musical/ or call the box office on 0844 770 0593.