Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess comes to Lancaster Grand theatre

It's a life that has almost gone in today's modern world, one ruled by animals and the four seasons.

Hear how Amanda grew up in Huddersfield, but was inspired by James Herriot’s books to leave her town life behind and head to the countryside.

After working as a freelance dairy milker and alpaca shearer, she eventually settled down as a shepherdess at Ravenseat, one of the highest and most remote places in England,where she’s raised a flock of 1000 sheep and a family of nine children with husband Clive.

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen Pictured on her farm at Keld April 17 2019. Picture by Simon Hulme

Accompanied by some of Amanda's photography, experience the highs and lows of the farming year, which in 2018 included the extremes of the Beast from the East and one of the hottest summers on record.

Ravenseat is a tenant farm and may not stay in the family, so when Amanda saw a nearby farmhouse up for sale, she knew it was her chance to create roots for the next generation.

The old house needed a lot of renovation and money was tight, but with her usual resourcefulness Amanda set about the work herself, with some help from the family, a visiting plumber and a travelling monk. It's fair to say things did not go according to plan.

Hear how Amanda juggles life as a shepherdess, home renovator and mother to nine children, with life as a best-selling author and being taken to the nation’s hearts with the Channel 5 hit series ‘Our Yorkshire Farm’.

Filled with unforgettable characters, ‘Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess' will delight anyone who has dreamt of a new life in the country.