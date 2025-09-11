The world's only Mr Blobby themed party returns to Blackpool this October

Blobapalooza 2 taking place on October 4th at the popular Scream & Shake Horror Bar on Birley Street is the follow up to the wildly successful event which happened back in July, attracting people from all over to country to descend upon the madness.

Blobapalooza is a Live Music all-dayer in the heart of Blackpool, however rather than your standard mix of bands the event focuses on electronic and comedy acts that consider themselves different, fun or even 'weird', with a huge element of creativity and interactivity but most importantly it will be sharing a love for the one and only Mr Blobby. It's a part rave, part wild punk show, part art exhibition.

The event has been put together and organized by local comedy Breakcore act 'Cliff Glitchard' who's entire premise is battling with beats, described as an Evil Al trapped inside a Sinclair Spectrum Computer that thinks its Noel Edmunds.

Cliff Glitchard has spoken of the success of the previous event saying: "Last time we has people travel from as far as Bristol"

Mr Blobby and Cliff Glitchard

He added: "If you've ever been to a music festival and found weird and wonderful acts and experiences Blobapalooza is basically all that in a bar."

Mr Blobby has become an icon in festival and rave culture in recent years and this is showcased at Scream and Shake Horror Bar with the themed venue hosting an actual 'Mr Blobby Exhibition' during the event, featuring the work of successful local artist and poet Anthony Briscoe who specialises in creating 'Blobby' art.

The line up brings you thirteen acts with a range of whacky entertainment from poetry to chip-tune, rap, punk and hardcore techno and will be headlined by the popular duo 'Scottish Gabber Punk' who have made a name for themselves on the festival scene.

Cliff Glitchard describes the event as having "a bit of everything", saying: "These acts are a 'must see', from comedic poetry to Nerd Rap, a girl obsessed with beavers, a DJ that lets the audience balance junk on top of him whilst he plays and much more."

Scream & Shake Horror Bar

The event also features lots of fun games and puzzles including a giant pin the bow tie on Blobby.

For more information and to see the full line up head over to the Cliff Glitchard Facebook page and Instagram.

Tickets for Blobapalooza 2 are available now from www.seetickets.com priced at £10:

https://www.seetickets.com/event/blobapalooza-2/scream-shake-horror-cafe/345515