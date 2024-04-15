The New Life Children's Choir due to visit Lancashire as part of tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They will perform their concert for us at St. John's Church, Ellel on Sunday, May 5th, at 7pm. All welcome and tickets priced at £5 can be bought on the door. Children can attend for free.

Supported by Abaana, a local charity aiding impoverished children in Uganda, the choir aims to raise awareness and seek sponsorships for more children in need. Through concerts and sharing their experiences, these children hope to shed light on the situation of those living in poverty and rescue more children from the streets.

This life-changing tour, spanning from February to June 2024, provides an incredible opportunity for these children, many of whom have never left their local villages before.

The New Life Choir

Accompanied by 10 chaperones, they'll journey from Belfast to Enniskillen, Portstewart to Kilkenny, Glasgow to London, covering thousands of miles and spreading a glimpse of Ugandan culture and joy wherever they go.

The choir's story reflects the transformative impact of Abaana's work. One of its members was once homeless in Kampala but was rescued by Abaana, now living in their children's home and back in full-time education.

To catch the choir's performances or learn more about their journey, contact the Abaana office on 02891 451918, visit their website at www.abaana.org/choirdates or follow their