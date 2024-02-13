Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mersey Beatles have wowed fans around the globe for 25 years and they are now bringing their biggest ever UK Tour to Kendal Leisure Centre’s Westmorland Hall on Saturday March 2.

Sixty years ago – as Beatlemania gripped the world – The Beatles made their legendary big screen debut with the classic comedy A Hard Day’s Night. The iconic 1964 movie and accompanying album perfectly captured John, Paul, George and Ringo at their pop peak.

And to celebrate the 60th anniversary, The Mersey Beatles will play the entire A Hard Day’s Night album IN FULL at their Kendal show – together with a hit-packed collection of Beatlemania classics.

The band, who perform sold-out shows around world, will then take the audience on a fabulous ride through the psychedelic brilliance of Sgt Pepper, a walk down Abbey Road and celebrate the Fab Four’s later work such as Revoution, Get Back and Hey Jude.

This is a truly unique and stunning live concert experience no fan of The Beatles will want to miss!

Just like the real thing, The Mersey Beatles hail from Liverpool where they were the resident Beatles tribute at the world-famous Cavern Club for a decade – playing more than 600 times at the legendary venue.

Since leaving The Cavern, the band – Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) – have toured the world many times over.

Mark Bloor as John Lennon

Looking ahead to their Kendal show, Steven said: “It’s going to be a brilliant night at Westmorland Hall when we will be celebrating 60 years of A Hard Day’s Night.

“The album is one of The Beatles’ very best and one which captured them at the peak of their pop powers and we can’t wait to play it in full. Not only does the album feature such massive hits as Can’t Buy Me Love, A Hard Day’s Night and And I Love Her, but some real fan favourites such as I’m Happy Just To Dance With You and Any Time At All.

“It’s going to be an incredible show and one we know Beatles’ fans will love!”

The Mersey Beatles’ unforgettable live shows have won legions of fans including John Lennon’s own family and The British Beatles Fan Club who rate them as "the best Beatles tribute band”.

The Mersey Beatles at The Cavern Club

On stage the band, who this year tour the UK, Ireland, Europe, USA and Australia, exude the inner and outer spirit of the real thing, from the costumes, instruments, Scouse charm and, of course, that unmistakable era-defining Mersey Beat.

Mark added: “Together with the 60th anniversary of A Hard Day’s Night this year is the 25th anniversary of The Mersey Beatles – so it’s a double celebration.

“Together with the album anniversary we will be playing 25 other Beatles classics – covering the hits of Beatlemania to Sgt Pepper and Abbey Road – so there will be something for everyone. Go get your tickets now!”