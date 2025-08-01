The first week of recess in Morecambe and Lunesdale

It’s been a busy summer recess so far, with lots going on across Morecambe and Lunesdale, from local visits to drop-in sessions and community events.

One of my first stops was the new Cadent Gas depot in Carnforth. Cadent runs the area's 24/7 gas emergency service, and this new site is a big investment for the town. Not only does it create local jobs through ongoing pipeline work, but they’re also supporting the community with projects like their Centres for Warmth. It’s great to see businesses investing in both people and place.

I’ve been holding a series of drop-in sessions over the summer in towns and villages across the constituency. The first one was in Carnforth, where I had some great chats with residents about the issues that really matter to you. Thanks to everyone who came along—it’s always good to hear things directly from you.

Lizzi Collinge MP at Morecambe Golf Club

Another highlight was a visit to a King’s Trust session in Morecambe, where a brilliant group of young people were learning about how Parliament works. After a quick intro, we had a thoughtful Q&A. It’s always encouraging to see young people getting stuck into politics and asking smart, challenging questions. Being able to speak up in a safe environment is so important for our young people, and the King’s Trust facilitate these conversations expertly.

Next up was a drop-in in Overton, and I was told by a few residents that I was the first MP to visit in years, which was lovely to hear. It's so important to make sure every corner of our community is being heard, and their voices brought to Parliament.

July saw Morecambe Pride, which was a fantastic event. The parade from The Battery to The Platform was full of colour, music, and joy. It was great to join so many people celebrating love, inclusion, and equality right here on our seafront.

And finally, I was invited to Morecambe Golf Club after the success of their first-ever Golf Fest. It was brilliant to see their facilities, meet the team, and hear about their plans to boost biodiversity across the course. The club’s a real community hub, and it’s exciting to see them thinking about biodiversity and other projects for the future. I was particularly interested in hearing about the health benefits of golf, which is something I hope to work more on in the future.

Lizzi Collinge MP during a visit to Cadent Gas in Carnforth

All in all, it’s been a really rewarding week. Lots of conversations, new ideas, and plenty to follow up on. I’ll be continuing my drop-in sessions throughout the rest of the recess, so if you see one happening near you, do pop in for a chat.