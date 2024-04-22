The Barry Kilby prostate cancer appeal to be held next month
The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal PSA Test Day Lancaster City Football Club Saturday 18th May
The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal is holding another PSA Testing Day at Lancaster City Football Club Saturday the 18th May 2024.
The charity encourge all men over 40 to come along and have a PSA test as at the moment there is no national PSA screening available on the NHS, The PSA test is a very simple, a sample of blood will be taken on the day with the results being sent directly to the men.
BKPCA as been holding these events all over the North West since 2015, we have tested well over 10000 men with over 10% men having a raised PSA level and promting them to get further checks.
To book onto the PSA testing Day please follow the link bkpca.mypsatests.org.uk