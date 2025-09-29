Stuckhome Syndrome unleash Pop-Punk mayhem at Preston brewery

By Jadie Swales Barnes
Contributor
Published 29th Sep 2025, 05:38 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 09:52 BST
Stuckhome Syndrome, the Blackpool based Pop-Punk tribute band are set to bring the house down at the Hopworks Brewery in Preston on Saturday November 1st for a ‘Shenanigans’ Halloween special.

Get ready for a spooktacular evening from 7PM until late at Hopworks in bamber bridge. It will be Pop-Punk bangers and Kerrang! Classics with Shenanigans DJs Jadie and Chrissy G.

It will be an forgettable performance from the incredible Stuckhome Syndrome, playing all the best pop-punk hits from the likes of Green Day, Blink-182, Sum 41 and more.

Fancy dress is encouraged with a freebie for those who dress up, there will also be games and activities and 10 craft beer lines to keep the night flowing.

DJs Jadie and Chissy Gplaceholder image
DJs Jadie and Chissy G

Don’t miss out on a night where beer, Pop-Punk and mischief collide.

Advance tickets are available for £8 on Skiddle:

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Preston/Hopworks-Brewery/Shenanigans-Halloween-Special-Feat-Stuck-Home-Syndrome/41336894/

More on the door.

Over 18s only.

