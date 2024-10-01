Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stars of the spoken word have given high praise to the third edition of Morecambe Poetry Festival that packed in poets and punters last weekend.

TV poet Pam Ayres, impressionist and writer Alistair McGowan, singer-songwriter and poet Mike Harding, writer, poet and TV/film producer Henry Normal, legendary poet Lemn Sissay MBE and writer Donna Ashworth were all part of the line-up regaling audiences at Morecambe Winter Gardens.

Mike Harding said: “I loved Morecambe Poetry Festival – a great listening crowd in the iconic Winter Gardens – and of course the rest of the town was buzzing with bards - and rightly so.”

Alistair McGowan said: “A fabulous festival of the spoken word! It’s well planned and well run and gives everyone the chance to read their wares as well as having great headline acts. The Winter Gardens is a stunning venue full of history and with a bright future ahead of it. I’m sure every audience member and performer can’t wait to go back next year!”

Donna Ashworth, a Sunday Times bestselling poet, posted on her Facebook page.

"The Morecambe Poetry Festival was just wonderful. Firstly, to be invited was a real welcome into a community I didn’t feel a part of. Turns out, they are warm, inclusive, funny and real.

"The poetry ‘community’ that exists on our streets and in our entertainment venues consists of real people releasing their creativity in the way that feels right.

"I met Pam Ayres! A moment! She was warm and welcoming as you would very well imagine.

"I met Alistair McGowan whose poetry is as funny as he is and yet deep, enquiring, sentimental and profound. He put on an electric performance I must say. Henry Normal is my new favourite human. He took me under his wing, understanding my rookie status, and made me feel that I ‘could’.

"I also met and watched perform the winners of the poetry competition I judged. It was lovely to see the owners and hear it performed live. They were amazing."

Posting on his Facebook page, Henry Normal said: "What a great festival this is. Also watched and met Donna Ashworth, Robin Ince, Tony Walsh, Ian McMillan, Attila the Stockbroker and Raymond Antrobus. Recorded a set as part of the BBC Radio show The Verb."

Attila the Stockbroker, a leading performance punk poet, said: "Morecambe Poetry Festival is by far the best one I’ve ever performed at, and I’ve done hundreds in the past 44 years. It’s utterly brilliant. Here’s why.

"Every featured poet has material which is accessible and in the widest possible sense relevant to everyday human experience.

"Every featured poet has the capacity to perform their work audibly, addressing the audience rather than their own feet. The many open mic sessions are brilliantly run and the general standard is ace.

"The whole thing is promoted in places where people who wouldn’t perhaps think of going to a ‘poetry festival’ have a good chance of finding out about it. This is not always the case. Congrats to brilliant organiser Matt Panesh and all the lovely friendly volunteers."

As part of the festival, the BBC hosted two of its leading Radio 4 spoken word and performance shows at the Winter Gardens - Loose Ends presented by Nihal Arthanayke and The Verb presented by Ian McMillan. The Loose Ends programme airs Saturday 28 September at 6.15pm and will be available on demand shortly after broadcast.

Festival organiser Matt Panesh, speaking after the festival, said: "It was fantastic, it felt like a tipping point with Radio 4 there. I've already had people asking about next year and compliments from pretty much everyone who was involved from poets to punters. Everybody loved it. I'm still in a bit of a daze!

"But it's still only our third edition, and to be where we are after two years is just incredible. I think we've really caught the imagination of people in the town and who come from further afield, including Aberdeen, Chesterfield and even Indianapolis!"

The Kings Arms and Morecambe Library also hosted events at the festival.

For 2025 festival updates, follow Morecambe Poetry Festival on Facebook