Singalong group receive award from BBC Lancashire Making a Difference Awards

The team after receiving their Award at Burnley Sing me Sunshine has been running and attracts between 80 and 120 attendees for each session. The £1 donation + raffle proceeds, after expenses are paid, the balance is donated to local charities. To date we have donated a total of £6,925. Many people who attend are able-bodied but some have Alzheimers, Dementia and Parkinson's disease and we also have people with mobility issues. We all benefit from the up-beat 2hrs we share together. The group was started by a team- John and Jenny Taylor, Kath Shallis and Marj Slack, sadly Jenny has passed away and we have Phil Shallis and Phil Slack joining the team. We meet every other Wednesday at The Jubilee Club, Torrisholme from 2pm-4pm and we have a Facebook page where you can confirm dates and view our activities. We sing songs of the 50's 60's and 70's to original backing tracks and with lyrics provided. Absolutely no talent is required we're not a choir but a group of people enjoying good songs. We're a friendly group and everyone is welcome.