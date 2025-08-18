Sing-along screening of K-Pop Demon Hunters heading to Vue Lancaster – with tickets on sale now

One of the most-watched films on Netflix is heading to Vue Lancaster this weekend for a special sing-along event – with tickets on sale now.

Racking up an incredible 158 million views on the streaming platform, with its leading single reaching number one in charts on both sides of the pond, K-Pop Demon Hunters has taken the world by storm this summer.

Now, for one weekend only, the global phenomenon hits the big screen in full high-definition glory for a sing-along event, taking place 23 - 24 August.

The sing-along event follows a world-renowned K-Pop girl group who find themselves balancing a life in the spotlight with their secret identities as ‘bad-ass demon hunters’. Set against a colourful backdrop of fashion, food, style - and the most popular music movement of the current generation - this special sing-along screening promises to be a summer highlight.

Diane Edwards, General Manager at Vue in Lancaster, said: “As the Korean Wave continues to capture hearts worldwide, this special event offers fans of K-Pop the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the beautiful animation and chart-topping score with our breathtaking screens and immersive surround sound.

“For younger audiences in particular, we know that visiting the cinema is a way to disconnect from the digital world and nurture real-life connections in a communal setting. With the added energy of a sing-along event, we’re confident this latest K-Pop celebration will attract dedicated fans as well as wider family audiences looking for exactly that.”

Tickets cost from £9.99 at selected venues when booked online. To find out more, visit www.myvue.com