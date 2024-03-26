Silverdale Village Players present 'A Bunch of Amateurs'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keen to boost his flagging career, fading Hollywood action hero Jefferson Steele, arrives in England to play King Lear at Stratford, only to find that this is not the birthplace of Shakespeare, but a sleepy Suffolk village. Instead of appearing with famous British actors, the cast are ‘a bunch of amateurs’ trying to save their theatre from developers and Jefferson is not pleased. Will Jefferson stay the course, and will the production of King Lear actually go ahead?

For over 100 years, the Silverdale Village Players have been staging outstanding theatre and this play is no exception, featuring some of the best acting in amateur dramatics. The play is being run Friday 18th April and Saturday 20th April, at 7.30 pm at The Gaskell Hall, Emesgate Lane, Silverdale, Carnforth LA5 0RA. Tickets are available from the Silverdale Pharmacy, Emesgate Lane, priced at £10 (no concessions).

