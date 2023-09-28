Settle photographic exhibition shines spotlight on people and landscapes of North Craven
Focus on North Craven features more than 50 photographs of landscapes, buildings, outdoor activities, farming and wildlife and is on display at the Museum of Craven Life in Settle from October 7-January 3.
There will also be 80 additional images of North Craven displayed on a digital viewer throughout the exhibition.
Settle Photographic Group chair, Harry Pinkerton, said: “Members of the group were asked to find images which, for them, captured different aspects of North Craven.
"We hope the exhibition will help shine a much-deserved spotlight on the people and landscapes of North Craven, one of the most beautiful and fascinating parts of the Dales.”
Most Settle Photographic Group members are based in Craven.
The group’s aim is to help every member develop their photographic skills through a programme of talks, demonstrations, discussions, challenges, online galleries, outings and exhibitions.
Members share their knowledge about a range of cameras, photographic accessories and software and visitors are welcome at any meeting.
For more details, visit https://www.settlephotos.org/
Caitlin Greenwood, heritage development officer at the Museum of North Craven Life, said: “We are delighted to be working with Settle Photographic Group on this exhibition.
“They are widely respected and known as one of the most experienced photographic groups in the area so we are anticipating a really captivating portrayal of our area.”
Focus on North Craven is open Tuesday to Saturday 11am-4pm.
The Museum of Craven Life is housed in The Folly, a 17th century gentleman’s residence in Settle.