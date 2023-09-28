Settle photographic exhibition shines spotlight on people and landscapes of North Craven

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Focus on North Craven features more than 50 photographs of landscapes, buildings, outdoor activities, farming and wildlife and is on display at the Museum of Craven Life in Settle from October 7-January 3.

There will also be 80 additional images of North Craven displayed on a digital viewer throughout the exhibition.

Settle Photographic Group chair, Harry Pinkerton, said: “Members of the group were asked to find images which, for them, captured different aspects of North Craven.

This photograph of Malham Cove by Margaret Smith will be on exhibition in Settle. Picture by Margaret Smith.

"We hope the exhibition will help shine a much-deserved spotlight on the people and landscapes of North Craven, one of the most beautiful and fascinating parts of the Dales.”

Most Settle Photographic Group members are based in Craven.

The group’s aim is to help every member develop their photographic skills through a programme of talks, demonstrations, discussions, challenges, online galleries, outings and exhibitions.

Members share their knowledge about a range of cameras, photographic accessories and software and visitors are welcome at any meeting.

Autumn at Scaleber Force by Peter Robinson will be on display at the exhibition. Picture by Peter Robinson.

For more details, visit https://www.settlephotos.org/

Caitlin Greenwood, heritage development officer at the Museum of North Craven Life, said: “We are delighted to be working with Settle Photographic Group on this exhibition.

“They are widely respected and known as one of the most experienced photographic groups in the area so we are anticipating a really captivating portrayal of our area.”

Focus on North Craven is open Tuesday to Saturday 11am-4pm.