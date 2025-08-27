Say ‘yes’ to new friendships at special taster events

Friendly society, Lancaster and Morecambe Oddfellows is inviting local residents to a series of special taster events as part of its annual Friendship Month celebrations this September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local not-for-profit group, made up of around 400 members, mostly older adults, is appealing for people to push past any uncertainty or self-doubt, and to say ‘yes’ to giving their friendly group a try.

They are kicking off their festivities with a meet up at The Dispensary in Heysham on Wednesday 3rd September, followed by a promenade walk and lunch and a Sunday Carvery later in the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promising a warm welcome to any newcomers, Social Organiser for Lancaster and Morecambe Oddfellows, Fiona Head, said: “Trying new activities inevitably puts us in situations where we might feel uncomfortable or a little out of place – but that’s all part of the experience. People who try us always leave saying they wish they hadn’t worried so much and they were pleased they came along.

Fish and chip cruise on the canal

“It’s easy to say ‘no’ to anything that challenges our regular habits. But these tasters have been specifically designed to put you at ease.

“Saying ‘yes’ to giving something new a try, especially a shared experience, has so many rewards, especially for wellbeing.

“Good company boosts your mood, builds your social confidence, and keeps your brain and body active. Plus, what often gets overlooked is that when you create a new circle of friends, you’re also creating a supportive network for when you might need a helping hand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster and Morecambe Oddfellows, a part of Preston District branch of Oddfellows, has been celebrating Friendship Month since 2010, aiming to bring local people together through special taster events and to encourage the formation of new, supportive friendships.

A recent visit to Heysham Power Station

On Sunday 21st September at 12.30pm, the group is inviting local residents to try a Carvery Lunch and farm shop visit at Countrystyle Kitchen, Lancaster Leisure Park. Further events include a quiz afternoon at Brew Me Sunshine and walks along the promenade.

The Oddfellows also runs around 60 online social events through Zoom each month which are free and open to the general public.

Preston Oddfellows, which includes the Lancaster and Morecambe areas, as well as the Fylde coast, is one of 96 branches of the Oddfellows, which is one of the oldest and largest friendly societies in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Society aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. As well as its events, members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to take part in fundraising and volunteering initiatives.

To register an interest in attending one of Lancaster and Morecambe Oddfellows’ Friendship Month taster events, or to find out more about the group and its activities, email [email protected], call Fiona on 07449 586388, or request a local info pack at www.friendshipmonth.com.