‘East Meets West – Women Together in Lancaster’ is a colourful and exciting event which is part of the Refugee Week programme funded by Lancashire County Council.

Twelve different stalls representing twelve different countries and cultures will be organized by between 20 and 30 women from the asylum seeker, refugee and international communities within East Meets West.

Visit the beauty of Sudan, South Sudan, Iran, Syria, Palestine, Kurdistan, Iran, Pakistan, Ecuador, Morocco, Afghanistan, Indonesia.

The women and children of 'East Meets West- Women Together in Lancaster'.

Taste food, try on traditional clothes, look at photographs and crafts, have your photo taken, see your name written in another language/script.

There will be art and craft activities for children, and they will also have the opportunity to pick up a special passport and collect stamps at each of the country stalls.

This event offers an enriched and fresh perception of different cultures which can be shared with family and friends.