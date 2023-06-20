News you can trust since 1837
Round-the-world trip in Lancaster Library for Refugee Week

A cultural fair will be held at Lancaster Library on Saturday June 24 from 11am-2pm.
By Michelle BladeContributor
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:32 BST

‘East Meets West – Women Together in Lancaster’ is a colourful and exciting event which is part of the Refugee Week programme funded by Lancashire County Council.

Twelve different stalls representing twelve different countries and cultures will be organized by between 20 and 30 women from the asylum seeker, refugee and international communities within East Meets West.

Visit the beauty of Sudan, South Sudan, Iran, Syria, Palestine, Kurdistan, Iran, Pakistan, Ecuador, Morocco, Afghanistan, Indonesia.

The women and children of 'East Meets West- Women Together in Lancaster'.The women and children of 'East Meets West- Women Together in Lancaster'.
Taste food, try on traditional clothes, look at photographs and crafts, have your photo taken, see your name written in another language/script.

There will be art and craft activities for children, and they will also have the opportunity to pick up a special passport and collect stamps at each of the country stalls.

This event offers an enriched and fresh perception of different cultures which can be shared with family and friends.

Co-chair of East Meets West, Lana Abu Hijeh.Co-chair of East Meets West, Lana Abu Hijeh.
