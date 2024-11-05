Researchers appeal for mock jurors in the name of justice

An appeal for members of the public to step forward and take part in a mock trial as mock jurors has been launched by a team of researchers at Lancaster University Law School.

The team are holding several mock criminal jury trials later this month in the replica court room on Lancaster University’s campus to better understand how justice is administered in England and Wales.

They are looking for members of the public to volunteer their time on ONE of the following dates:

· Sunday, November 24

· Saturday, November 30

· Sunday, December 1

Study volunteers will become ‘jurors’ in a simulated live criminal trial based around a case involving sexual offences.

Evidence will be presented by real prosecution and defence barristers, witnesses will testify, and a real judge will preside over the case.

‘Juror’ participants will then be asked to deliberate along with 11 other members of the ‘jury’, deciding, as a group, whether they find the defendant guilty or not guilty. Jury deliberations will be audio-recorded and analysed by the researchers.

Participants will also be asked to complete short, anonymous questionnaires at various points throughout the day which will run from 9am to 4pm approximately.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided and, as a thank you for their time, mock jurors will receive a gift voucher.

Impact

Dr Siobhan Weare, from Lancaster University Law School, who is leading the project, funded by UKRI Economic and Social Research Council, explained the reasoning behind the project and the ‘real life’ impact that the team are hoping the project will have.

“As it currently stands, it is against the law for jurors to discuss what happened in the jury deliberation room,” said Dr Weare.

“Therefore, it is often difficult to understand why jurors make the decisions that they do when we only get to hear their final verdict in a case.

“By conducting this research, we hope to develop a greater understanding of the decisions that people make when they are acting as jurors in sexual offences cases.

“This is important given the impact that such cases, and their outcomes, have on both complainants and defendants.

“We are working in close partnership with justice organisations in carrying out this research in the hope that the findings will be able to directly inform the fair delivery of justice to those who are victimised and accused of crimes in England and Wales.”

If you would like more information about this research project or if you are interested in taking part, please visit this page and complete the short form.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to get in touch with Maddy Millar, the research associate on the project at [email protected]