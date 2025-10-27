Quiz to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Christian Aid

A Service of Thanksgiving and Reflection on the 80th Anniversary of Christian Aid was held at Westminster Abbey, London

This year Christian Aid celebrates its 80th anniversary, and Lancaster & area Christian Aid group is organising a quiz evening to celebrate at Lancaster Methodist Church Scotforth Road LA1 4TE on Friday November 14th at 7 pm.

Christian Aid was founded by British and Irish churches in 1945 to help refugees in the aftermath of World War II. Ever since then, Christian Aid has worked to provide humanitarian relief and long-term development support for poor communities across the world, while highlighting suffering, tackling injustice and championing people’s rights. Many churches in and around Lancaster support Christian Aid’s work, especially by fundraising every May during Christian Aid Week.

The quiz will be on general knowledge with questions for all ages (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult). Light refreshments will be provided, and donations will go to Christian Aid. You can come as a team or join one on the night. Bring your friends – everyone is welcome.

For more info, contact Gill Burgess, Lancaster & area Christian Aid group: 07790 507326 [email protected].

You can find out more about the work of Christian Aid on www.christianaid.org.uk.