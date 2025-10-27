Putting China’s sea power and UK security under the spotlight at conference

World-leading experts will gather in Lancaster next month to examine the expansion and global implications of China’s maritime power and its significance for UK security.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public roundtable discussion on ‘China’s Sea Power and UK Security’ will be held on November 26 at 5pm at The Storey in Meeting House Lane, Lancaster.

The event has been organised as part of this year’s Lancaster Defence and Security Dialogue, the University-based Centre for War and Diplomacy’s flagship think tank and consulting event that brings together academics, analysts, and policymakers to examine the UK’s defence and security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In conversation with the event moderator, Lancaster University’s Pro-Chancellor, the Rt Hon Alistair Burt, a distinguished panel will explore the impact of China’s growing sea power on global maritime and trade systems and consider how the UK can and should respond – particularly through the development and deployment of its own maritime assets and naval capabilities.

Community Matters

The discussion will also assess how other key global actors, such as the United States and India, are responding to Beijing’s rising sea power, and to what extent London can rely on them as partners.

Over recent decades, the People’s Republic of China has not only risen to become the world’s second-largest economy but has also dramatically expanded its global role.

Professor Marco Wyss, co-organiser of the LDSD and Professor of International History and Security at Lancaster University, emphasises: “A crucial, though often overlooked, dimension of this global reach lies in the maritime domain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“China’s growing sea power is underpinned not only by the remarkable expansion of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) – one of the most striking elements of Beijing’s military build-up – but also by the use of civilian maritime assets and an extensive network of port infrastructure developed through the Belt and Road Initiative - China’s global infrastructure and investment strategy to enhance trade, connectivity, and influence across Asia, Africa, and Europe.”

To book a free place at this free event, please register on Eventbrite.

For further information, please contact Professor Marco Wyss: [email protected], or Amy Stanning: [email protected]