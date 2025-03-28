Pure Leisure Group To Host Holiday Home Showcase at Lakesway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pure Leisure Group is inviting prospective holiday home buyers to its inaugural holiday home show at its Lakesway Holiday Home & Lodge Park on 5th and 6th April from 9am – 4pm.

This exclusive event offers visitors the unique opportunity to step into the life of an owner for a day, experiencing first-hand the luxury and comfort of holiday home ownership.

Guests will be treated to Fizz and nibbles and have access to a VIP tour of the stunning Lakesway Holiday Home & Lodge Park, situated at the gateway to the breath-taking Lake District in Levens, Kendal. With a selection of high-end lodges on display, potential purchasers can explore a variety of beautifully crafted homes, each designed to provide the ultimate retreat with top manufacturers including Willerby, Regal, Europa and more.

With luxury finishes at every turn, these holiday homes offer the perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and practicality; ideal for those looking to invest in their own personal escape for years to come.

Pure Leisure Group's Lakesway holiday home park

Visitors will not only have the chance to explore the lodges but will also receive expert guidance from Pure Leisure Group’s expert team who will be on hand to answer questions and showcase the benefits of holiday home ownership at Lakesway. Whether you’re looking for peaceful weekend getaways or a long-term retreat, this event is the perfect way to envision your dream lifestyle.

John Morphet, Owner of Pure Leisure Group said: "Owning a holiday home offers an incredible lifestyle opportunity that gives you the freedom to escape whenever you choose, unwind in luxury surroundings, and create lasting memories with family and friends. At Lakesway, we pride ourselves on offering high-quality lodges in a stunning location, making holiday home ownership an easy and rewarding experience."

Holiday home prices start from £39,995 and luxury lodges start from £87,995. To register your interest or receive further information on this event call Lakesway’s reception on 015395 52265or email: [email protected]

Pure Leisure Group is a leading provider of luxury holiday homes and leisure experiences across the UK and winner the coveted Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality Award at Lancashire’s prestigious Red Rose Awards 2024. With a portfolio of stunning parks in some of the country’s most beautiful locations, the company is committed to delivering exceptional holiday and ownership opportunities.

For more information or to book your VIP appointment, visit https://sales.pure-leisure.co.uk/bookyourviptour-0 or call the team at 015395 52265.