Public forum will examine approach to future relations with China
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event, ‘A New Approach to China? Assessing UK, US and EU Directions’ will examine whether the new British, American and European leaders have a new approach to China and questions whether a new approach is warranted.
After the success of the public forum last year, Lancaster University is set to run a similar public round table event on November 27 at The Storey in the city centre.
This year the event is being led by Dr Simona Soare, of the University’s Cyber Security Research Centre, Dr Andrew Chubb, a Senior Lecturer in Chinese Politics and International Relations, and Marco Wyss, a Professor of International History and Security at Lancaster University.
Professor Ed Simpson, the Dean of the University’s Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences will chair the panel discussion.
Speakers will include:
· Dr Olivia Cheung, Research Fellow at the China Institute at SOAS, University of London.
· Meia Nouwens MA, MPhil, Senior Fellow for Chinese Security and Defence Policy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies
· Dr William Matthews, Senior Research Fellow for China and the World in the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House.
· Dr Andrew Chubb, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Politics, Philosophy and Religion
Book your free place at the event on November 27 (5.30pm to 7pm) here: https://bit.ly/40xJcpV