Programme helping unsigned Lancashire artists score BBC radio play to return in 2025

An artist development programme that led an unsigned Lancashire band to achieve national radio play on a BBC music station is returning for 2025, and is on the lookout for up-and-coming acts to apply.

Following its successful pilot year, Actual Music’s Artist Development Programme will return to help a new set of unsigned artists take the next step in their musical journeys in 2025 - offering opportunities that include professional recording, live performance, and industry exposure.

This year, several artists achieved remarkable milestones following their involvement in the programme, including airplay on BBC 6 Music, live sessions at the BBC, supporting chart-topping band The Hoosiers, launching an acclaimed YouTube music series, and releasing a debut album.

One notable success story is British Birds, an indie band from Chorley, who released their debut album and received airtime on BBC 6 Music, including a live session at the BBC studios.

British Birds performing at The Grand, Clitheroe

Other achievements included indie-pop act The NonStick Pans supporting The Hoosiers. Reflecting on the programme, lead singer Pete Rugman said: “Joining this creative community of Lancashire-based artists has not only been incredibly encouraging but absolutely crucial to my development as an artist.”

Katie Nicholas, an Americana singer-songwriter, launched her YouTube music series Songwriter Diaries and described the programme as a catalyst for her growth: “Actual Music are completely dedicated and passionate about supporting their artists in every way they can. They see the areas artists often miss but are essential for their success.”

Building on this year’s successes, the 2025 programme offers an incredible opportunity to kick-start the careers of unsigned Lancashire artists.

Successful applicants will record and mix a single at Actual Music’s studio, supported by tailored distribution and marketing guidance, and develop an industry-standard Electronic Press Kit (EPK). Participants will also create a live lounge-style music video and perform at a showcase at The Grand in Clitheroe, with a multi-camera video capturing their performance.

The NonStick Pans performing at The Grand, Clitheroe

The programme also includes workshops led by industry professionals on topics such as promotion and revenue streams. Participants will build connections with peers, collaborate creatively, and work with facilitators to deliver workshops to young people, contributing to the growth of the local music community.

The programme is now on the lookout for its next cohort of unsigned artists to join in 2025. To be eligible, applicants must be:

Solo artists, duos, or bands based in Lancashire.

Aged 14–35.

Performing original music.

Not signed to a record label (publishing deals and booking agents are fine).

This programme is supported by Arts Council England and is free for all successful applicants. Interested artists can find more information and apply on the Actual Music website ( https://actualmusic.co/blog/artist-development-programme/)